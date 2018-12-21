Khesari Lal Yadav's Dabang Sarkar to release in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh on this date — Check out

New Delhi: After the massive success of Khesari Lal Yadav's latest Bhojpuri film 'Dabang Sarkar' in Bihar, Jharkhand, Mumbai and Gujarat, it is all set to release in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. According to a report by Bhojpurixp.cxom, the film is all set to arrive in theatres in these two states on December 28.

'Dabang Sarkar' is directed by Yogesh Raj Mishra and is produced by Deepak Kumar and Rahul Vohra. It has been co-produced by Dinesh Tewari. Written by Manoj Panday, the film has music composed by Dhananjay Mishra.

The choreography has been done by Kanu Mukherjee and Arun Raj and DOP is from Abhitabh Chandra and Ravindra Nath Guru.

In 'Dabang Sarkar', Khesari will be seen opposite Akansha Awasthi and Deepika Tiwari. Actress Kajal Raghwani will be seen making a guest appearance in two songs in the film.

The film also features Sanjay Pandey, Samarth Chaturvedi, Vineet, CP Bhatt, Anup Arora, Jayshankar Pandey, Subhas Yadav, Vinay Tiwari, Krishna Kumar, Ajay Singh, Pradeep Kumar, Ayushi Tiwari and Sandeep Yadav in pivotal roles.