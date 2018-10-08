हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Navratri

Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Navratri' song 'Nimiya Ke Chhanw Me' is out—Watch

The song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and the music is composed by Ashish Verma.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: It is that time of the year when devotees throng Goddess Durga temples and immerse in the bhakti. The nine-day long festival of Navratri will begin from October 10 and will be celebrated across the globe with much gusto and fervour.

Also, during this time several artistes bring out their own albums and songs dedicated to the Goddess. Similarly, top Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is also a brilliant singer and crooned a new Navratri song titled 'Nimiya Ke Chhanw Me'.

Watch it here:

The song has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and the music is composed by Ashish Verma. It was uploaded on YouTube on October 7, 2018, and has garnered over 381,866 views already.

Goddess Durga and her nine forms are worshipped by the devotees during the 9-day long festival, after which on the tenth day—Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra is celebrated. This year it falls on October 19. Also, October 7 marks Mahalaya—the beginning of the Devi Paksha and end of Pitra Paksha.

The victory of good over evil is celebrated during Navratri and there are various ways of performing the puja of the Mata Rani. For Bengalis across the globe, the Durga Puja is celebrated with much gaiety and fervour as it is their major festival.

Here's wishing our readers happy Navratri, Shubho Mahalaya and happy Durga Pujo!

 

 

 

 

