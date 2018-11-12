हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chhath Puja

Khesari Lal Yadav's new Chhath song 'Ara Chapra Ke Ghat Nik Lagela' crosses 2 mn views on YouTube—Watch

The song was uploaded on November 7, 2018, by Venus Bhojpuri on YouTube.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja has begun. This year the Chhath festivity started from November 11 and will last till 14. The four-day long festival witnesses several devotees observing a fast and praying to the Sun God and Goddess Usha.

Several Bhojpuri stars release their albums on major festivals attracting eyeballs on YouTube. One of the topmost stars in Bhojpuri cinema Khesari Lal Yadav is known for his amazing crooning skills as well. He recently shared a new Chhath song titled 'Ara Chapra Ke Ghat Nik Lagela'.

Watch the song here:

The song was uploaded on November 7, 2018, by Venus Bhojpuri on YouTube. It has already garnered 2,187,948 views so far. The music has been composed by Ashish Verma and the lyrics are penned by Pyare Lal (Kavi Ji) and Azad Singh.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema. Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.

Chhath Puja is one of the major festivals in the country, predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and in parts of Nepal. The festival is dedicated to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and his sister Usha, seeking bounties of life on earth from them and requesting the granting of certain wishes. Also, devotees thank the god and goddess for their blessings.

 

