Mani Bhattacharya thanks fans after getting a thumbs up for her sizzling song with Pawan Singh

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Mani Bhattacharya, whose latest music video with Pawan Singh went viral and has garnered over twenty lakh views, thanked her fans on Instagram.

She wrote, "ove you friends....aise hi pyar aur ashirwad dijiye.."

Bhojpuri cinema's singer and superstar Pawan Singh has rendered a sizzling song titled 'Palangia Sone Na De'in his upcoming film 'Wanted'.

The audience had loved the first trailer for the film and now after they stop gushing over the sizzling chemistry of Pawan and Mani in the dance video. The video has gone viral in no time. The lyrics of this of this song has been penned by Sumit Chandravanshi and sung by Indu Saloni apart from Pawan.

Singh's Wanted movie trailer was unveiled on YouTube a couple of days back. It has garnered over 1,307,526 views since then.

The action-packed trailer shows Pawan in his most rugged on-screen avatar. The superstar packs a punch with his intense expressions, jaw-dropping action sequences and dialogue delivery.

Directed by Sujeet Kumar Singh and produced by Jaswant Kumar, the film has been presented by the Shri J Soharta Productions banner.

The film's poster garnered rave response from moviegoers. In the poster, we can see a closeup of the actor and another image where he is riding a bullet.

According to a report in bhojpurixp.com, the patriotic film has been shot at picturesque locations in Uttar Pradesh.

Trade experts feel that the film could be one of the costliest productions of the year and is expected to do brisk business at the Box Office.

The film has been written by Veeru Thakur. The music for the film has been composed by Chhote Baba while the songs have been penned by Manoj Matlabi and Sumit Chandravanshi. Mahesh Venkat is the cinematographers while the action sequences have been choreographed by Baji Rao. Ram Devgan has been roped in for choreography.

The film also stars Bengali Bala Mani Bhattacharya, Amrita Acharya, Brajesh Tripathi, Ayaz Khan, Bipin Singh, Jay Singh, Jassi Singh, Sweety Singh, Jayprakash Singh, Upendra Yadav, Vaishnavi Gupta, Deepak Sinha, Prem Dubey, Dhama Verma. Anup Lota, Govind Kumar, Ujjair Khan, Prakash Sharma and Jaswant Kumar.

The special songs in the film will feature Anjana Singh and Shreya Mishra.

The release date of Wanted will be announced soon.