Mehandi Lagake Rakhna 2 trailer out - Watch

Mumbai: The makers of Mehandi Lagake Rakhna 2 have unveiled the trailer of the film starring Pradeep Pandey and Richa Dixit. The film produced by Ananjay Raghuraj is a sequel to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's blockbuster film Mehandi Lagake Rakhna which released last year.

Watch the trailer below:

Based on love, separation, heart-break and reunion, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna 2 seems to be high on emotions.

Directed by Manjul Thakur, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna 2 has some gripping action sequences and an intense emotional storyline.

The film also stars Yash Kumar, Manoj Tiger, Rajnish Jhanji, Jyoti Pandey and Anjana Singh.

The music for the film have been composed by Rajnish Mishra and Madhukar Anand while the songs have been penned by Rajesh Mishra, Pyare lal Yadav, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.

The story and dialogue are by Arbind Tiwari while the screenplay is by Arbind Tiwari, Manjul Thakur and Ananjay Raghuraj.

The film has been co-produced by Kumkum Films under Ananya Craft And Visions and presented by AAdi Shakti Entertainment With Trimurti Entertainment Media.

The film has been Santosh Harawade and cinematography is by Sidharth Singh. Andalib Pathan has choregraphed the action sequences while Badshah Khan has taken care of look and styling.