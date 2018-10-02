हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa ditches her Mohona avatar, slays in shorts-See pic

Bhojpuri industry's reigning queen Monalisa is known for her style statements. The actress is quite a rage on social media and keeps her fans posted about her personal professional. Recently, Mona shared a sizzling picture in a white shirt and hot pants.

New Delhi: Bhojpuri industry's reigning queen Monalisa is known for her style statements. The actress is quite a rage on social media and keeps her fans posted about her personal professional. Recently, Mona shared a sizzling picture in a white shirt and hot pants.

'Nazar' commenced on July 30 and is telecast at 11 pm from Monday to Friday.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She was more recently seen as Jhuma Boudi in season 2 of popular web-series 'Dupur Thakurpo'. The actress's traditional look had left everyone awestruck and the web-series emerged a hit!

The actress married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

