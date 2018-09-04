हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Monalisa poses with hubby Vikrant, sizzles in red hot avatar—See pics

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants.

Monalisa poses with hubby Vikrant, sizzles in red hot avatar—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is making waves in the small screens with her scary act in 'Nazar'. The show has garnered a positive response and is high on the TRP charts as well. The horror drama features her as a daayan—an evil force. And she has been getting a big thumbs up for her part on social media.

Monalisa recently shared some pictures of hers where she can be seen posing with hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. She looks stunning in a red hot avatar.

She also played Jhuma Boudi in 'Dupur Thakurpo' season 2. The sizzling beauty plays Boudi's character in the popular Bengali web-series which is streamed on Hoichoi.

The girl-next-door Monalisa was one of the favourite 'Bigg Boss 10' contestants and her friendship with Manu Sharma and Manveer Gurjar remained the highlight of the season. Monalisa had a dreamy wedding inside the reality show where the makers called her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who by the way is also a Bhojpuri actor.

Mona has featured in over 125 Bhojpuri films and acted in several language movies such as Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Oriya and Bengali as well. She is a big name in the Bhojpuri film industry and is famous for her terrific dance moves.

 

