The beautiful and ravishing Monalisa is setting major fashion goals these days. After conquering the Bhojpuri industry, she is now on her way to conquering the television industry. The sizzling diva recently shared a dreamy picture with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and the picture will blow your mind.

Monalisa's latest picture with husband Vikrant is straight out of fairytale-See pic

New Delhi: The beautiful and ravishing Monalisa is setting major fashion goals these days. After conquering the Bhojpuri industry, she is now on her way to conquering the television industry. The sizzling diva recently shared a dreamy picture with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and the picture will blow your mind.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "Navratri Ka Pehla Din ...Aur Itna Saara Pyar.... Thank You #jhanjaarpur #madhubani... It was awesome To Meet Everyone... love you All ... MY REAL AWARD from years .... Love Of My Fans (Friends)...#mallopening #eventdiaries #hadagreattime ... @vikrant8235 ... @tiny.ramanan
Makeup: @maheshdoiphode91 
Styled by: @smriti_medha 
Jewelleries: @rimayu07

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 

Monalisa also appeared in season 10 of the most popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She became a household name after her stint in the show and also married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the Bigg Boss house. Monalisa and Vikrant's marriage was aired on national television.

More recently, the actress was seen as Jhuma Boudi in season 2 of popular web-series 'Dupur Thakurpo'. Her traditional look and incredible performance had left everyone awestruck and the web-series emerged a hit!

Monalisa is currently playing the role of Mohona in the television show 'Nazar'.  The supernatural show has Monalisa on board as the main character Mohona, who happens to be a 'Daayan'. 

Monalisa, bhojpuri actress, Bhojpuri industry, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

