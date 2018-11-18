हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa's pool pic with husband Vikrant Rajpoot is breaking the internet-See pic

Bhojpuri superstar Monalisa, who has impressed the audience with her performance of Mohona in Nazar, has shared a smoking hot picture with husband Vikrant Rajpoot.

Monalisa&#039;s pool pic with husband Vikrant Rajpoot is breaking the internet-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Monalisa, who has impressed the audience with her performance of Mohona in Nazar, has shared a smoking hot picture with husband Vikrant Rajpoot.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, " #throwback #us @vikrant8235."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Its been a great year for Monalisa. She made her Hindi serial debut this year by playing the lead role on a super-natural show titled Nazar. She plays Mohono, a Daayan.

She also made her Bengali web-series debut this year with Dupur Thakurpo Season 2.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas became a household name after participating in the tenth season of super-hit reality show Bigg Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She married her Bhojpuri co-star Vikrant Singh Rajpoot while she was inside the house of Bigg Boss, and her marriage was aired on national TV.

The Bengali beauty is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry.

