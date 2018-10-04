हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Munna Mawali

Munna Mawali to release in Mumbai in October

New Delhi: After enthralling the audience in Bihar, Pramod Premi's Munna Mawali is all set to release in Mumbai. The film will reportedly hit the theatres on October 5, 2018. 

The much-anticipated film starring Pramod Premi Anjana Singh Munna Mawali was released on September 7 in Bihar. Made under the banner of Cine Prime World, the film is high on action and drama. It is directed by Ravi Sinha and produced by Pappu Pandey. The film was released in 50 theatres in Bihar

Munna Mawali' stars Pramod Premi and Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh in lead roles. Also, sensational Poonam Dubey plays an important role in the movie. Premi has an entertaining actioner in store for his fans. Several pictures from the sets of 'Munna Mawali' shoot have already created a flutter on social media.

The film is a love triangle between the lead actors
'Munna Mawali' has an ensemble star cast with actors like Pramod Premi, Anjana Singh, Poonam Dubey, Manoj Singh Tiger, Ayaz Khan, Vinod Mishra, Mehnaaz Saraaf, Neelam Vahisht, Rajnish Pathak, Kirti Pathak, Manmohan Mishra, Abhishek Shukla , Vikas, Deepak Sinha, Neeraj Yadav, Pramod Shukla, Master - Chhotu Singh Raushan playing important parts in the venture.

The dialogues are penned by Surendra Mishra and Sudhakar Sneh is the music director. 

