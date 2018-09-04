हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
dulhin chaahi pakistan se2

New song from Dulhin Chaahi Pakistan se 2 released-Watch

The much-awaited song from Pradeep Pandey Chintu starrer 'Dulhin Chaahi Pakistan Se 2' which will hit the screens during Durga Pooja, has been released. The song titled Kahe sab Pagla re is a romantic number which will definitely strike a chord with the Bhojpuri audience.

New song from Dulhin Chaahi Pakistan se 2 released-Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited song from Pradeep Pandey Chintu starrer 'Dulhin Chaahi Pakistan Se 2' which will hit the screens during Durga Pooja, has been released. The song titled Kahe sab Pagla re is a romantic number which will definitely strike a chord with the Bhojpuri audience.

In the film, Chintu is gearing up to win the hands of his ladylove from Pakistan, and he is ready to face all odds for the same of true love.

The motion poster for the film was unveiled a few days back

The film will feature Bollywood actor Rahul Dev as a Pakistani. The film promises to be one of its kind in Bhojpuri cinema because of its production quality of grandeur.

Produced under the banner of Saideep Films, the film has been bankrolled and directed by Rajkumar R Pandey. The music for the film too has been composed by Pandey.

3D graphics which is used by Bollywood and South Indian cinema have been incorporated in the film.

The first installment featured  Tanushree, Shurbhi Shukla, Mukesh Rishi, Tinu Verma, Sanjay Pandey, Sweety Chhabra, KK Goswami, Anoop Arora, Shailendra Shrivastav and others in supporting roles.

Tags:
dulhin chaahi pakistan se2Pradeep Pandey ChintuTanushreeShurbhi ShuklaMukesh RishiTinu VermaSanjay PandeySweety ChhabraKK GoswamiAnoop AroraShailendra Shrivastav

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close