Nidhi Jha-Gaurav Jha's Gangster Dulhania is based on women empowerment

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha's upcoming film 'Gangster Dulhaniya' is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film has been directed by Saurabh Suman and produced by Kumar Vivek under the banner of GR8 Films. Starring Gaurav Jha as the male lead, the film touches the subject of women empowerment.

'Gangster Dulhaniya' is set to release in 50 theatres across Jharkhand on August 3.

Recently during a press conference in Patna, Gaurav told the media that he plays the role of a police officer in the film who falls head over heels in love with Nidhi Jha, who is a noted gangster.

The much-awaited trailer of action-packed drama was unveiled by the makers only recently. The beautiful actress can be seen packing a punch and kicking some butt in this actioner. The trailer presents her in an altogether different avatar and needless to say, she does full justice to the role assigned to her.

The official trailer of the film is intriguing and we bet after watching it you will wait for the film to release soon. The lead actors can be seen doing some great action and looks like it's going to be an edgy thriller.

Check out the edgy trailer here:

This is the first time the actress will be seen performing stunts on the big screen.

The film also features Sanjay Pandey, Glory Mohanta, Kanhaya Lal, Rajkumar, Madhu Rai, Koshik Mishra Jyotirmay Mishra, Anuj Prasad, Monica Yadav, Khurshid Alam, Vedhika Singh, Balvinder Singh, Neeraj Rajput, Raju Mitra, Roshan Khan, Aditya, Abhishek Singh and Mayank Lohra in pivotal parts.

The first look poster of the film was unveiled some time back and it was a fierce one. The film is touted to be a little different from the usual Bhojpuri flicks. So, are you excited about this actioner?