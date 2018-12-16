हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nirahua

Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey to team up for costliest film of Bhojpuri cinema?

The film is titled 'Gabru' and the shooting is currently being held in Mumbai Film City. 

Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey to team up for costliest film of Bhojpuri cinema?

New Delhi: Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are all set to reunite for one of the costliest projects of Bhojpuri cinema. The film is titled 'Gabru' and is being directed by Mahesh Pandey. 

The shooting of 'Gabru' is currently being held in Mumbai Film City. 

The film, which is based on the theme of 'Save The Tigers' will deliver a social message to the audience. In the film, a tiger named 'Gabru' will feature. As per the director, the viewers will remember the tiger for the longest time.

Talking about the film, Pandey said that already so much has been spent on the project, which is enough to produce a Bhojpuri film. In fact, a special village has been set in Mumbai Film City for the shooting. 

The film is being produced under the banner of Adi Shakti Entertainment and Mahesh Pandey Productions LLP. Apart from directing the film, Pandey has also penned the story. The film is co-produced by Mukesh Pandey. Mukesh Goyal is the associate producer while Kundan Singh is the production head.

Madhuresh Dikshit is the art director. 
Song composer is Om Jha.
Lyrics have been penned down by Vinay Bihari and Pyarelal Kavi.

Also starring is Sanjay Pandey, Manoj Tiger, Anoop Arora, Maya Yadav, Karan Pandey, Sanjay Verma, Priya Pandey, Poonam Singh, Santosh Pahalwan, Anita Maurya, Rupesh R Pandey and Sushil Singh etc.

The film is scheduled to release on June 6, 2019.

