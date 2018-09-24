हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nirahua Hindustani 3

Nirahua Hindustani 3: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma starrer teaser out - Watch

The film which is the third instalment of the blockbuster Nirahua Hindustani series is all set to release on Chhathh Pooja this year.  

Mumbai: The makers of Dinesh Lal Yadav, Amrapali Dubey and Shubhi Sharma starrer Nirahua Hindustani 3 have unveiled the teaser of the film.

The film which is the third instalment of the blockbuster Nirahua Hindustani series is all set to release on Chhathh Pooja this year.

Take a look at the musical teaser here:

Also starring Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre in supporting roles, Nirahua Hindustani 3 is of great significance for Bhojpuri cinema because it is the first film to have a third part. The series began with Nirahua Hindustani on June 26, 2014. This film marked the debut of Amrapali in Bhojpuri film industry. The second instalment  - Nirahua Hindustani 2 released on May 12, 2017.

Nirahua Hindustani 3 produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd has been directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.

Rajnish Mishra will compose music for the film which will be penned by Pyarelal Kavi Dwara, Shyam Dehati and Azad Singh.

Nirahua Hindustani 2, which was published on YouTube on Nov 25, 2017, has set the internet on fire. The film garnered over 93 million views since then whereas the first instalment - Nirahua Hindustani - has garnered over 62 million views since March 11, 2015.

Here's wishing the team of Nirahua Hindustani 3 hearty congratulations and best wishes.

