हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh strikes a pose with Sambhavna Seth on the sets of 'Sher Singh'

Pawan Singh bagged the Most Popular Actor Award at the fourth Bhojpuri International Film Awards was held in Kuala Lumpur in July this year.

Pawan Singh strikes a pose with Sambhavna Seth on the sets of &#039;Sher Singh&#039;
Pic courtesy: @singhpawan999 (Instagram)

Mumbai: Pawan Singh took to his Instagram page on Monday to share a pic from the sets of his upcoming film Sher Singh. The Bhojpuri Superstar, who is all set to romance Amrapali Dubey on screen, posed with Sambhavna Seth while shooting a special in for the film.

He wrote: "During “Sher Singh” Song Shoot@sambhavnasethofficial (sic).

Sambhavna shared the same pic and wrote: "With my Darling @singhpawan999 (sic)."

 

During “Sher Singh” Song Shoot @sambhavnasethofficial

A post shared by pawansingh (@singhpawan999) on

 

 

With my Darling @singhpawan999

A post shared by Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnasethofficial) on

The film will be produced and directed by Shashank Rai.

Pawan is one of the most bankable stars of Bhojpuri cinema. He is often referred to as a power star because of his charismatic personality and his ability to deliver a string of chartbusters and blockbusters. His latest release ', Maa Tujhe Salaam' raked in the moolah as expected. The film with a patriotic themed got a bumper opening on August 10.

Super-hit track Lollypop Lagelu, which was released many years ago made Pawan a superstar overnight. The Bhojpuri star has a number of films in the pipeline apart from Sher Singh and the list includes - Hindustan Ki Kasam and Balmua Tohre Khatir etc.

Pawan Singh bagged the Most Popular Actor Award at the fourth Bhojpuri International Film Awards was held in Kuala Lumpur in July this year while Sambhavna won the Dancing Queen Award.

Tags:
Pawan Singhpawan singh filmsSambhavna SethSher SinghAmrapali Dubey

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close