Pawan Singh to be seen with Chandni Singh in Shapath

Pawan Singh

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh and Chandni Singh are all set to star together in their upcoming film 'Shapath'. The film has been produced by Roshan Rajput and directed by Deepak Jhol. The film also stars three actresses Yamini Singh, Chandni to name a few. Chandni recently did a dance sequel in Raja Men special with Pawan.

Chandni Singh was last seen in 'Meri Jung Mera Faisla' with superstar Khesari Lal Yadav. Her song 'Milte Marad Hamko Bhul Gailo' was also one of the most watched songs on Youtube. 

Pawan Singh, on the other hand, is riding high on the success of his next film, Loha Pahalwan. 'Loha Pahalwan' is a high action drama and is helmed by Iqbal Baksh. The features Sushil Singh Payas Pandit, Prakash Jayas, Dev Singh Deepak Sinha, Pushpak Chawla, Glory Monta and Seema Singh. Written by Prakash Jayas, the film has been presented by Lakshmi Ganpathy Films & Nishad Production Presents under the Nishad Productions banner.

The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar. He has featured in several hit Bhojpuri films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to name a few.

He rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

 

