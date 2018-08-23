हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Pawan Singh's melodious song remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee will make you teary-eyed—Watch

Several politicians and dignitaries expressed grief and extended their condolences to the family and friends.

Pawan Singh&#039;s melodious song remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee will make you teary-eyed—Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube grab

New Delhi: The Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee left this world for his heavenly abode on August 16, 2018. Not just India but the entire world mourned the stalwart politician's demise. The former PM breathed his last at 5.05 pm. He was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi for past 9 weeks. It was in the last 36 hours that his health deteriorated.

The nation mourned this immense loss and condolence messages flooded the social media. World leaders, Bollywood celebrities and other dignitaries expressed their grief over his demise.

Power star of Bhojpuri cinema, Pawan Singh who also a brilliant singer paid tribute to the former PM by dedicating a heartfelt song to him. The song titled 'Lauta Dena Ae Mere Ram' shows a collage of pictures taken from the time when politicians paid their last respects to the former PM.

Watch the song here:

The song has garnered over 3,565,130 views so far. It was uploaded on YouTube by Wave Music on August 20, 2018.

Several politicians and dignitaries expressed grief and extended their condolences to the family and friends. Vajpayee was the 10th prime minister of India and will be cremated with full state honour. The mortal remains of the former prime minister were taken to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters and the funeral procession started from Smriti Sthal at 1.30 pm.

He led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004 and was the first-ever member of the BJP to become India's Prime Minister.

Vajpayee's last rites were performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, New Delhi.

May his soul rest in peace!

 

 

 

Tags:
Atal Bihari VajpayeePawan Singhformer Prime MinisterAtal Bihari Vajpayee deadBhojpuri cinemaPawan Singh songLauta Dena Ae Mere Ram

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close