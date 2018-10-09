हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dulhin Chahi Pakistan 2

Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu's Dulhin Chahi Pakistan se 2 fresh poster released — Check out

The film which happens to be a sequel to Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se which released last year is all set to hit theatres on Durga Pooja.

Pic courtesy: Film poster

New Delhi: The release date of one of the most awaited films of Pradeep Pandey aka Chintu's 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2' is out. The film which happens to be a sequel to 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se' which released last year is all set to hit theatres on Durga Pooja.

Chintu is gearing up to win the hands of his ladylove from Pakistan, and he is ready to face all odds for the same of true love. On Tuesday, the makers released a fresh new poster of the film. Take a look:

Dulhin chahi Pakistan Se

The film will feature Bollywood actor Rahul Dev as a Pakistani. The film promises to be one of its kind in Bhojpuri cinema because of its production quality of grandeur.

Produced under the banner of Saideep Films, the film has been bankrolled and directed by Rajkumar R Pandey. The music for the film too has been composed by Pandey.

3D graphics which is used by Bollywood and South Indian cinema have been incorporated in the film.

The first instalment featured Tanushree, Shubhi Sharma, Mukesh Rishi, Tinu Verma, Sanjay Pandey, Sweety Chhabra, KK Goswami, Anoop Arora, Shailendra Shrivastav and others in supporting roles.

