हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala

Pravesh Lal Yadav's Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala new poster will leave you intrigued — Check out

'Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala' stars Pravesh Lal Yadav and Mani Bhattachariya as the main lead and was released across theatres on July 20.

Pravesh Lal Yadav&#039;s Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala new poster will leave you intrigued — Check out
Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

Mumbai: The makers of Bhojpuri star Pravesh Lal Yadav-starrer 'Ghoonghat Mein Ghotala' has shared a new wallpaper of the film, which released across theatres on July 20. The film has been produced by Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav's Nirahua Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and features Mani Bhattachariya as the female lead. It also has Richa Dixit and Sanjay Pandey on board to essay supporting characters.

Check out the wallpaper here:

Nirahua Lal Yadav

The story of the film has been written by Manjul Thakur, the director himself. The music for the film is composed by Madhukar Anand and Rajnish Mishra. Pyarelal Yadav, Azad Singh, Shyam Dehati and Om Albela have penned the songs, and the music is recorded by Nirahua Music.
 
Earlier, Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua shared a poster of the film featuring Pravesh and Mani as the groom and the bride on Instagram. In the poster, the lead actors were seen riding a bicycle. 

 

Releasing on 20thJuly#ghoonghatmeghotala @pravesh_lal @nirahua_entertainment @manibhattachariya

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

The film was initially scheduled for release on July 13. However, it made a splash on the big screen on July 20 and is running successfully in theatres. 

Tags:
Ghoonghat Mein GhotalaPravesh Lal YadavMani BhattachariyaBhojpuri filmBhojpuri actressesNirahuaDinesh Lal Yadav

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close