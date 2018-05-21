Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh have a fight on the sets of Chor Machaye Shor? Watch

Mumbai: Can two actresses be friends? Are catfights inevitable when there are two heroines in a film? Ask Rani Chatterjee and Anjana Singh. The two beautiful ladies ended up having a heated argument on the sets of their upcoming film Chor Machaye Shor co-starring Akash Singh. But did that happen in reality?

Watch the video:

Rani, who is working with Akash for the first time reportedly enjoyed the experience of shooting for the film with him. Chor Machaye Shor is apparently a film with a hero and two heroines and will possibly depict a love-triangle.

During the interview, Rani and Anjana, showcased their reel-chemistry and had constant arguments. They played their characters while giving the interview to build the anticipation level. Rani apparently plays the cop in the film while Anjana plays a thief. But who will the hero lose his heart to?

To know that, one has to watch the movie.

Gargi aka Priyanka Pandit will make a guest appearance in the film written and directed by Aniket Mishra.

Chor Machaye Shor has been shot at various locations in Mumbai and Gujarat.

Rani and Anjana are big names in the Bhojpuri film industry. The former is the Queen of hearts while the latter is often referred to as 'Hot Cake'.