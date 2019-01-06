हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Rani Chatterjee gives major fitness goals in a sensual black outfit—Pic

Rani took to Instagram and shared a pic in a black, sensuous outfit that will give you major fitness goals.

New Delhi: One of the most sucessful actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry, Rani Chatterjee is an active social media user. The actress is known to be a fitness enthusiast and often shares her workout pics and videos, motivating her followers to stay fit and healthy.

On Sunday morning, Rani took to Instagram and shared a pic in a black, sensuous outfit that will give you major fitness goals.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

The caption says, “PAIN IS TEMPORARY PRIDE IS FOREVER”

A few days ago, the actress shared a heartfelt video for her fans in Bihar. Rani enjoys massive fan-following and as soon as she uploads a pic, the comments section is flooded with compliments.

Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

She then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

Tags:
Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee picsRani Chatterjee workout picsrani chatterjee video

