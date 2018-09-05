हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yeh Ladka Hai Allah

Rani Chatterjee releases new song 'Yeh Ladka Haye Allah'—Watch

Rani Chatterjee releases new song &#039;Yeh Ladka Haye Allah&#039;—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee is rightly called the YouTube queen. The talented actress has a solid fan base on social media and recently unveiled her new track 'Yeh Ladka Haye Allah'. The song is basically a rehashed version of the iconic track by noted singer Asha Bhosle and Mohammad Rafi.

The rehashed version has been sung by Vishakha Mahore and Rani Chatterjee features in the song.

Watch it here:

Her funny videos and hilarious dubsmash clips have garnered many views on social media.

Well, Rani made her foray into Bhojpuri film industry in 2004 with 'Sasura Bada Paisawala'. It featured Manoj Tiwari in the lead and was directed by Ajay Sinha. The film turned out to be a blockbuster hit at the Box Office and was also the highest grossing Bhojpuri film that year.

Rani then went on to star in several hits such as 'Sita', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Rani No. 786', 'Ganga Yamuna Saraswati', 'Nagin' to name a few. In fact, she bagged the 'Best Actress of the year' award at the 6th Bhojpuri Awards 2013 for her performance in Nagin.

She will next be seen in films such as 'Ye Ishq Bada Bedardi Hai', 'Sakhi Ke Biyah', 'Chor Machye Shor', 'Rani Ki Hukumat', 'Jab Jab Khoon' etc. She even released her first music video titled 'I Love You' on YouTube a few days back. The romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary. In the video, Rani can be seen romancing actor-model Saurabh Roy.

 

Yeh Ladka Hai Allahyeh ladka haye allahRani ChatterjeeBhojpuri cinemabhojpuri news

