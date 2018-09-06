हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Kisan's Sanki Daroga promotional event gets banned in Nalanda

The makers of Ravi Kisan starrer 'Sanki Daroga' had planned to hold a Kabaddi match in Bihar Sharif yesterday. 

File photo

New Delhi: In a major disappointment for Ravi Kisan and his fans, the Nalanda district administration on Wednesday cancelled the film promotion of Bhojpuri star's upcoming project 'Sanki Daroga'in Bihar Sharif. 

Though the police administration had given its permission to the event organisers earlier, the Nalanda District Magistrate cancelled the event at the last minute. The makers of Ravi Kisan starrer 'Sanki Daroga' had planned to hold a Kabaddi match in Bihar Sharif yesterday. After the administration order to cancel the event, the organisers and Bhojpuri cinema fans appeared quite miffed with the decision. 

Ravi Kisan, who was in Bihar Sharif for the event, too appeared amused with the administration's decision to revoke the permission to hold the Kabaddi match in the town.

A report said that Ravi later visited the district headquarters where he reportedly met with the District Magistrate and checked him the reason for cancelling the event. Later, he was quoted saying by the Bhojpurixp.com, "The attitude of Nalanda District Magistrate is not right. Our programs are peacefully organised everywhere. I am feeling bad that I could not meet my fans in Bihar Sharif. Next events are scheduled in Muzaffarpur, Motihari and Gopalganj."

"My film 'Sanki Daroga' speaks about the subject of rapes in the country. And under this awareness campaign, Kabaddi matches are being organised by us across Bihar. But, the administration's decision to cancel the event at last minute is beyong our understanding," he said. 

