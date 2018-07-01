हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan-Anjana Singh's Sanki Daroga's third look poster gives a glimpse of romance

The film directed by Saif Kidwai is inspired by true events and will hit the screens in August.  

Image Courtesy: Movie Poster

Mumbai: The makers of Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan starrer 'Sanki Daroga' released the third poster of the film. Filmmaker Saif Kidwai, who has directed the movie, took to Facebook to share the latest poster of the film in which Ravi will be seen essaying the role of a cop.  

Unlike the previous two posters, the third poster of the film shows lead pair Ravi and Anjana Singh striking a romantic pose against the backdrop of a rainy day. While Ravi is dressed up in a suit, Anajan looks captivating in a yellow saree. 

Check out the poster here: 

Ravi will be making his debut as a producer with 'Sanki Daroga', which is said to be inspired by true events. It is scheduled to be released in August this year. 

The teaser of 'Sanki Daroga' was launched on June 13 in Lucknow. The film focuses on the issue of rape in the country and revolves around a police officer named Raghuraj Pratap Singh, who vows to teach offenders the hardest lesson.

In the teaser, we can see visuals of crime committed against women. Ravi's voiceover will give you goosebumps as he narrates plight of women who have been victims of sexual harassment and rape. He lays emphasis on the importance of making male children far more responsible and sensitive towards women. Sanki Daroga also highlights the ill-effects of alcohol consumption and substance abuse.

Check out the teaser here:

The first look poster of the film was revealed on May 30. The poster had newspaper reports of the heinous crime as the backdrop. The tagline of the poster read, "Balaatkariyon ke liye Daroga nahin Jallad hain hum."

The story of 'Sanki Daroga' has been written by Ravi himself. Apart from Ravi and Anjana, the film also features Manoj Tiger in a supporting role. It has been co-produced by Priti Shukla.

