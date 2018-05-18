Ravi Kishan turns Bhojpuri love guru—Deets inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's biggest name, Ravi Kishan has worked in a number of films in Bollywood as well. He is quite popular among Bhojpuri movie buffs and enjoys a massive fan following as well.

After enthralling his audiences with blockbuster films in Hindi and Bhojpuri, the actor is now exploring the digital space as well. But that's not it, he will reportedly be doing a web-series for radio.

According to Bhojpurixp.com, Radio City is coming up with a new web-series in which Ravi Kishan will play a love guru and try solving love related problems of listeners. The show has been titled as Love Guru Bhojpuri where the actor will have to make a connection with the listeners through his words and powerplay of oratory skills.

Ravi Kishan is currently busy with Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji web-series where he will be playing a pivotal part in the show titled 'The Family'. Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi too will be seen on the show.

The top-notch Bhojpuri superstar was recently honoured with the Bhojpuri Ratna Samman at the Screen and Cine Bhojpuri Awards held at Kolkata.

Are you excited to tune in to the radio and get some love-related tips from Ravi Kishan?