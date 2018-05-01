Sakhi Ke Biyah: New Bhojpuri song Chand Utral Ba Angnaiya featuring Rani Chatterjee out - Watch video

Mumbai: A new song titled Chand Utral Ba Angnaiya from the film Sakhi Ke Biyah featuring Rani Chatterjee is out. The melodious track sung and composed by Om Jha has been penned by Satyaprakash Mishra (Bairagi).

Check out the video of the song here:

The film also stars Sunil Sagar, Gopal Rai, Brijesh Tripathi and Maya Yadav in pivotal roles.

Directed by Nandkishor Mahato, the film produced by Pawan Kumar Mahato under the Royal Films Entertainment banner.

The trailer for the film which is slated to release on May 4, was published on YouTube by Worldwide Records Bhojpuri on March 8.

Shot in a village named Nagthane, near Goa Highway, the film has been produced in such a manner that more and more moviegoers throng the theatres along with their family.

The leading lady in the film - Rani - is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri movie industry.

Rani Chatterjee made her debut in 2004 in Manoj Tiwari starrer Sasura Bada Paisawala. She has worked in a number of super-hit films since then. Rani is reportedly paid around Rs 5-8 Lakh per film.

She has YouTube channel where she keeps posting videos to keep her fans informed and updated. A new song video featuring Rani was unveiled recently on her YouTube channel Rani Chatterjee Entertainment. Titled I Love You, the romantic track has been sung by Kalpana Patowary.