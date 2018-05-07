Sambhavna Seth's dance moves in Tajmahal Banwada Baliya Me song will set the temperature soaring

Mumbai: A brand new song titled Tajmahal Banwada Baliya Me featuring Sambhavna Seth, from Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's upcoming Bhojpuri film Saugandh has been unveiled. The special song in the film and Sambhavna's dance moves will set the temperature soaring this summer.

Penned and composed by Ashok Kumar Deep, the song has been sung by Kalpana.

Check out the song here:

Sambhavna won the Best Dancing Super Star in Bhojpuri Industry award at the Bhojpuri Cine Awards event on May 5.

The dancing queen took to Twitter to share her happiness over winning the award. she tweeted:

"Had an awesome show last night..Received the award for the best DANCING SUPER STAR IN BHOJPURI INDUSTRY...Thank u Vikas for this amazing show..And how can i forget my bestest team of dancers and Sharmista u r the best..Want to work with u again and again..Love u Sharmistha (sic)."

The video which was published on YouTube on May 2, has garnered over 476,833 views so far.

Directed by Vishal Verma and produced by Vikas Kumar, Saugandh may star Mani Bhattacharya opposite Nirahua.

Nirahua is one of the biggest names in the Bhojpuri film industry. He bagged the Best entertainer award at the aforementioned awards event held in Kolkata for the first time.

Also referred to as Jubilee star, Nirahua has enthralled audiences by her his performances in films which are high on entertainment quotient. He is one of the most successful Bhojpuri film stars and is multi-talented. He is an actor-singer- producer

The superstar has a number of films in his kitty and the list includes - Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Border, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal America, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.