Ravi Kishan

Sanki Daroga Ravi Kishan's 'romantic' video with Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh is the best thing you will watch today

The film promotion is underway, and the lead cast is busy doing its part.  

Pic courtesy: @ravikishann (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ravi Kishan is all set to make a splash on the silver screen as Raghuraj Pratap Singh, a police officer in a film titled Sanki Daroga which also stars Bhojpuri hotcake, Anjana Singh.

Ravi Kishan and Anjana share great chemistry. They set the silver screen ablaze when they romanced each other in films such as Love Aur Rajneeti and Shahenshah.

A film publicist took to his Instagram page to share a cute video of the lead pair that shows a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry on screen.

Check out the video embedded below:

Sanki Daroga marks Ravi Kishan's maiden production venture and is inspired by real-life incidents. The film directed by Saif Kidwai is based on true events.

The film focuses on the issue of rapes in the country and revolves around a police officer (played by the megastar), who vows to teach offenders the hardest lesson.

In the teaser, we can see visuals of crime committed against women. Ravi Kishan's voiceover will give you goosebumps as he narrates the plight of women who have been victims of sexual harassment and rape. He lays emphasis on the importance of making male children far more responsible and sensitive towards women. Sanki Daroga also highlights the ill-effects of alcohol consumption and substance abuse.
The first look poster of the film was out on May 30. The poster has newspaper reports of the heinous crime as the backdrop. The tagline of the poster reads: "Balaatkariyon ke liye dariga nahin jallad hain hum."

The film co-produced by Priti Shukla has been written by Kishan himself and stars Manoj Tiger in a supporting role.

