Sapna Choudhary and Rakhi Sawant's dance sets WWE ring on fire - Watch viral video

Mumbai: Sapna Chaudhary made a splash on the WWE ring a few days back and made the audience go gaga over her dance performance. She was joined by Rakhi Sawant, who was believed to be hosting the event.

As expected, Sapna set the floor on fire by grooving to the popular Haryanvi track 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'. And Rakhi too shook a leg with her to enthral her fans.

Videos of the event were shared on Instagram by a fan of Sapna.

Sapna made her Bollywood debut with an item number Hatt Ja Tau in Veerey Ki Wedding and also featured in a song titled Love Bite. She has also appeared in a song titled Mere Samne Aake for Ravi Kishan starrer Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2.

She had a huge fan following even before she made her presence felt in the house of Bigg Boss 10, but the show hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made her a household name.

The Haryanvi beauty, who has undergone a major transformation, has appeared in Punjabi and Bhojpuri songs too in the recent times. She has become more popular now.