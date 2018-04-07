Somlal Yadav - The rising superstar of Bhojpuri cinema

Somlal Yadav - He made his debut in the Bhojpuri film industry with 'Dil Tohra Pyaar Mein Pagal Ho Gail' which released in theatres across Bihar and Jharkhand recently and has been getting rave reviews about his performance. The film has turned out to be a blockbuster and is continuing to mint money despite being in the third week of its release.

With his debut film, Somlal has become very popular among the Bhojpuri audience. However, his journey to the Bhojpuri film industry wasn't that easy.

Somalal had a very humble beginning as he was born in a low-middle class family. Due to financial constraints in the family, he began working at his father's stables in Mumbai at the age of going to school.

Bhojpurixp.com quoted him saying that at a very young age, Somlal delivered milk to people houses from 5 am in the morning following which he used to go to his school. Despite the monetary woos, he got himself enrolled for acting classes at Asha Chandra Film Institute.

Later, he became a part of the playgroup of Nadira Babbar and learned the nuances of acting for two years. Apart from his studies, he went on to take several modelling and television serials. He pursued his M.Com from the prestigious Bombay college and is currently doing his MBA from Mithibai college.

Apart from 'Dil Tohra Pyaar Mein Pagal Ho Gail' which also stars former Miss Jammu Anara Gupta, his upcoming Bhojpuri films are 'Jungle Raj' and 'Takrav'. He is also shooting for 'Jawaani Janeman' among several other films.