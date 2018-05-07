Superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's daughter will make her Bhojpuri debut with 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke'

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav's adorable daughter Kriti is all set to make her big screen debut with Bhojpuri film 'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' which is helmed by director Aslam Sheikh.

Talking about his daughter's debut, Khesari Lal said, "My daughter is extremely talented. She is my life. The way she has worked hard I can vouch for the fact that she will become a big star one day. She is also very intelligent and friendly. She became friends with everyone on the sets."

The actor was speaking at the first look launch of the film. He also went on to praise Amrapali Dubey, who will be seen in a guest appearance in the film. "Amrapali is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of the industry. We have shot for a beautiful song in the film. She is the first from the industry who has a massive fan following on YouTube. I had a great time working with her. Hope, people will like our chemistry in the song," he said.

He added that the film 'Dulhin Ganga Par Ke' was also made in the year 1986 in which versatile actors like Kunal Singh, Gauri Khurana and Brij Kishore had featured. The film had become the biggest hit of that year of the Bhojpuri cinema.

"While it would be wrong to draw a comparison between the two films, I hope that my film also sees the same success like the previous film," he said.

'Dulhin Ganga Paar Ke' will hit the screens on May 11. Film co-producer RS Pandey and publicist Sanjay Bhushan Patiala revealed that all the songs in the film are melodious. The lyrics have been penned down by Azad Singh, Pawan Pandey and Pyare Lal while cinematography has been done by Thamban Kishore of the southern film industry.