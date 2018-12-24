Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai starring Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh, Poonam Dubey set to hit screens

New Delhi: Inspired by the big-budgeted Bollywood film Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan, Bhojpuri film Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai starring Anjana Singh, Poonam Dubey is all set to hit the theatres soon. The film is currently being shot in Mumbai. The film has also been shot in Dubai, where Salman Khan's film 'Tiger Just Jinda Hai' was shot. In the film, Bhojpuri Hotcake Anjana Singh, Manmohan Mishra, Poonam Dubey, Pius Pandit, Sanjay Pandey, Ayaz Khan, Rajneesh Pathak, Haseen Khan, Neeraj Yadav, Sakila Majid will be seen. Ravi Sinha is directing the film.

Talking about the film, director Ravi Sinha had said, "Our film is very different from Salman Khan's Tiger series. Although we have a similar title our concept is different, it is more refreshing and entertaining. The making of the film is also done in accordance with technology and new ideas. Songs in the movie will be very beautiful and in the action, we have tried to do something new, which will also be seen in the film. The dialogues will be worth remembering. We will probably release the film only in the first half of 2019."

The film is being produced under the banner of Har Har Mahadev Entertainment as 'Marke Bhi Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' and the producers Bharat Agarwal and Anil Agarwal. They are hopeful that the film will gain popularity because of its title.