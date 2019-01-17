Watch Akshara Singh's latest funny video!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri cinema's top actress Akshara Singh has a solid fan army who love to throng social media and follow her for regular updates. The actress turned singer is an avid social media user who often posts photos and funny videos on Instagram.

She recently shared a hilarious video where she is lip-synching a kid's dialogue.

Watch it here:

Akshara Singh started off her career with TV serials before venturing into Bhojpuri films. She has starred in almost 50 movies as of now. Her on-screen pairing with superstar Pawan Singh is loved by the audiences. They will be seen in 'Mental Raja' together.

Akshara's singing talent has been appreciated by the audiences. She released several 'Kanwar' and 'Navratri' bhajans last year around the festivals.

A few days back, first look poster of her upcoming film 'Love Marriage' starring Amrish Singh was also unveiled. Vishnu Shankar Belu has directed the venture and Om Deep Cinema Vision has presented it. The movie is touted to be female-centric and will present great chemistry between the lead pair of Akshara and Amrish.