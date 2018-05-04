Watch Khesari Lal Yadav and Smriti Sinha's dance rehearsal video for Bhojpuri Awards

New Delhi: The much awaited Bhojpuri Film Awards will take place in Kolkata's Netaji Indoors Stadium on May 5, 2018. The stage is set to witness the biggest awards night of Bhojpuri cinema. The who's who of the showbiz world is going to be seen in attendance. From Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Amrapali Dubey to Khesari Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh, Akshara Singh etc—all are going to make their presence felt.

Uday Bhagat shared the dance practice videos of the actors on his Facebook account. Khesari Lal Yadav and Smriti Sinha's latest dance rehearsal video will make you wanna groove with them.

Watch it here:

The show is being organised by Arun Ojha and Vikas Singh Veerappan. Amrapali and Nirahua's on-screen pairing is loved by the audiences and together they have delivered a number of hit films.

Khesari Lal Yadav rose to fame in 2012 with Bhojpuri hit film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. The star was awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on January 4, 2017, for his contribution to Bhojpuri cinema.

Khesari also released a song titled 'Bhatar Aiehe Holi Ke Baad' a few months back and it became viral in no time. The track will give you major feels about Dhak-Dhak girl's hit 90s number.

Keep reading this space for more updates on the Bhojpuri awards night!