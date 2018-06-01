हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pawan Singh

What made Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh teary-eyed? Details inside

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh was recently left in tears after he met two physically-disabled fans during an event recently. 

What made Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh teary-eyed? Details inside
Pic courtesy: @pawansinghofficialfanpage (Facebook)

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh was recently left in tears after he met two physically-disabled fans during an event recently. 

As per Bhojpurixp.com, Pawan Singh recently met Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das at Project Bhawan. The meeting was held for Bhojpuri youth development forum during which the actor appreciated the government's plans to promote local language films and shooting here while demanding the formation of Bhojpuri Sahitya Akademi.

After the event, as the actor stepped towards his car, he saw two physically-challenged fans, a woman and a man, in their wheelchairs, waiting to catch a glimpse of the star. 

After seeing his fans waiting for him, Pawan Singh went to them and spent some time with them. He also posed for photos with them. As per the report, as soon as Pawan started to leave, he could not hold back his tears and was seen wiping it off from his face. Before sitting in his car, he was seen folding his hands and praying to the God, apparently for his fans. 

On the work front, the actor recently filmed a breathtaking action scene for his upcoming flick 'Raja'. Pawan reportedly jumped from a tall building to perform a stunt scene for the film in which he plays the titular role. He essays the role of SP, reports suggest.

Directed by Sanjay Shrivastav, Raja has been written by Veeru Thakur. The film will be produced by Mukesh Gupta under the IL Gupta Films banner. The film will also star Preeti Vishwas, Diya Singh, Jay Singh, Surya Dwivedi, Sanjay Verma, Sinia Mishra and others.

Pawan's latest outing 'Wanted' did an impressive business at the Box Office. Released in Bihar and Jharkhand on May 11, 'Wanted' is a blockbuster hit. 

Tags:
Pawan SinghPawan Singh fansPawan Singh in tearsPawan Singh criedBhojpuri superstarBhojpuri filmKhesari Lal Yadav

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close