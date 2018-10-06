हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amrapali Dubey

When Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua said 'I love You' to each other—Watch

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. 

When Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua said &#039;I love You&#039; to each other—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The superhit jodi of Bhojpuri superstars Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is adored by the fans who love to watch them on-screen. Their movies remain high on the buzzword and together they have delivered some of the biggest hits of Bhojpuri cinema.

Both are active users of social media and often share interesting pictures/videos. Recently, Dinesh Lal Yadav took to Instagram and posted a fun video featuring himself and the actress.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I love you too

A post shared by Nirahua (@dineshlalyadav) on

The duo featured the Tik Tok video and enacted the famous scene from 'Dhadak' movie starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles. It was the Hindi remake of Marathi superhit 'Sairat'.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Nirahua and Amrapali's last release 'Border' hit the screens on Eid, June 15, 2018, and received a warm response from the audiences.

They will also be seen in 'Nirahua Hindustani 3' which will be produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd. It will be directed by Nirahua Hindustani 2 helmer Manjul Thakur.

Tags:
Amrapali DubeyDinesh Lal YadavNirahuaAamrapali Dubeylove you videoBhojpuri cinemabhojpuri news

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close