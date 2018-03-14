Lalu an 'ideology', says Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar bypoll results

PATNA: Thanking people for winning a Lok Sabha seat and an Assembly seat in Bihar byelections, RJD leader and Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that Lalu ji (former chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav) in an ideology himself.

"Those who say that Lalu ji is decimated, we would like to tell them today that Lalu ji is an ideology. I thank people for Bihar for this victory. I also thank Manjhi ji," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the RJD leader also the former deputy chief minister took to Twitter and said, "I express my gratitude to all of you for unwavering love, unbroken faith and immense popular support for the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The judicial people of Bihar have always kept public sentiments above. We dedicate this victory to the great public of Bihar."

"It is a committed prayer to all my workers that do not make noise by bursting crackers in the joy of victory. Thanking the public owners by being kind and submitting questions to the government, becoming a partner and associate of their problems," Tejashwi added.

In Bihar, the RJD won Araria Lok Sabha seat and the Jahanabad Assembly seat while the BJP bagged Bhabhua Assembly seat.

RJD's Suday Yadav defeated Janata Dal-United candidate Abhiram Sharma in Jehanabad and in Bhabua, BJP's Rinki Pandey defeated Sambhu Patel of the Congress, an RJD ally.

In Araria, RJD candidate Sarfaraz Alam defeated BJP's Pradeep Kumar Singh.

The by-elections were held on Sunday.