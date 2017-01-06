From Nirbhaya gangrape to Bengaluru molestation: Why such shameful incidents will continue to happen, shake us

It's been more than 4 years since Nirbhaya gangrape shook the nation. Has anything significantly changed since then? My answer to this - NOTHING on the ground.

Now, Bengaluru molestation case is making us feel ashamed.

I was literally taken aback to see how two men groped and molested a woman. And, how she resisted even as she tried to wriggle out, slapping the molester.

I feel the heinous and shameful incidents like Nirbhaya gangrape, Bengaluru molestation and the likes will continue to happen in India. No, I am not a pessimist but as a journalist I've a fair understanding of ground realities in my country.

Let me explain why I think such incidents will continue to happen.

Almost zero fear of law; slow judicial process

People have almost zero fear of law because of deep-rooted corruption marring the system.

My heart goes out to the woman seen in CCTV footage being molested and groped by two shameless guys. This happened because the guys had almost zero fear of law. Criminals have a firm belief that I can walk away with anything, ANYTHING!

Look at the Nirbhaya case - Even after 4 years, Nirbhaya's mother is still awaiting justice considering Juvenile laws have helped perpetrators. She is upset because the perpetrators are still alive. (She was brutally raped and murdered by six men in a private bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012.)

Corrupt police practises; people fear to help others in crisis

We witnessed in the New Year road scene in the video in Bengaluru, despite seeing girls screaming for help, very few police personnel came to their rescue. Also, general public is reluctant to come forward as they feel they will be dragged into police inquiry. Our police need to understand they are our protectors. If people start fearing them, the entire purpose of police system will fall flat.

Citizens don't care!

As a citizen, we hardly care what happens with others unless we ourselves don't face the heat. Believe it or not, but it's a brutally honest fact and our mindset. We need to take a stand against crimes, we need to raise a voice. It's our nation, we should continuously strive to make it a more harmonious and safe place to live in.

Regressive societal mindset and backward thinking

Many people on the internet are still raising questions on the timing of the incident. They are blaming girls for Bengaluru molestation as the incident took place at 2:41 am on Sunday. What on earth is this logic?

If men can roam freely at any time, why can't girls?

We need to shun such thinking. India is ours, not mine or yours.

Also, our police should ensure that they give proper safety to all the citizens. (Bengaluru molestation reportedly happened even when 1500 cops were deployed)

Unless the system, the thinking, the mindset don't change, such shameful incidents will continue to happen.