Get, Set, Go: Here are the 7 most popular gaming apps of 2016

Always hooked on to your smartphones? Too many options in your play store? So, we list you the 7 most popular must-have gaming apps so that you can experience the best.

Pokemon Go

Developed by Niantic, Pokemon Go is a mobile app game you can play in the real world through augmented reality. The game was launched in July this year and received a huge response.

In the game, the player needs to locate, catch, battle and trade Pokémon. Not only this, the player can also connect with other nearby Pokémon GO players.

Mini Militia

Popularly known as Doodle Army, Generation X is going crazy over the game. In the multi-player game, as many as 6 players can play together online and 12 on local Wi-Fi connection.

Candy Crush Saga

From a child to an oldie, people are now addicted to the Candy Crush. If you happen to be travelling, most of those around you will be playing this 'delicious' game.

You just need to match the candies and collect sugar drops to proceed along the Sugar Track for super sweet surprises. The sweet adventure with John Tiffi and Mr Toffee is gaining popularity among all age groups.

Gangstar Vegas

It's really crazy that even after more than two years Gameloft's open-world crime game Gangstar Vegas is still getting a huge response from the public. The feature of gang battles or cooperative gunfights, with support for “criminal” chat has invited more freebies.

Asphalt 8: Airborne

An adrenaline-pumping racing game, Asphalt 8: Airborne, lets you drive your dream cars through 13 exotic settings based on real-world locations. You can drive in Venice, Iceland, and San Diego Beach to mention a few. Ideal for car lovers, the game has over 140 high-performance cars from the best manufacturers in the world, including Lamborghini, Pagani, and Bugatti.

You can also hit the ramps and perform acrobatic maneuvers doing stunts with 360-degree jumps, barrel rolls, and extended airtime being a normal part of any race.

Colour Switch

People are getting addicted to the recently launched game Colour Switch. This easy to pick up game offers various modes to players. With Halloween round the corner, the developers have launched a new theme. So what are you waiting for! Just download and check out the most talked about game.

Clash Of Clans

The 2016 Halloween theme update is surely attracting more players to the game. It gives you an opportunity to build your own town using the resources gained from attacking other players through the game's fighting features. Your main resources are gold, elixir and dark elixir. Not only this, you can conjoin to create clans, groups of up to 50 people who can then partake in Clan Wars together, donate and receive troops, and then can also talk with each other.

If you haven't played these yet, what are you waiting for? Download and start.