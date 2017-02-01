Manipur Assembly elections 2017: All you need to know

Imphal: The polling to elect 60 members of Manipur Legislative Assembly election, 2017 will be held on March 4 and 8 as the term of current Legislative Assembly ends on 18 March 2017.

In the last held election in 2012, the Congress won 42 seats and incumbent Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh was re-elected. In 2014, the Manipur State Congress Party, with its five Members of Legislative Assembly, joined the ruling Congress.

According to a media report, the state has a total 18,07,843 people listed as voters.

Manipur is an insurgency prone state where law and order has always been an issue. It is one of few states in India where AFSPA has been enforced to keep insurgent groups under check.

With 60-member assembly seats, the prime contenders, the ruling-Congress party and the BJP will see neck to neck competition amid the unrest prevailing owing to the economic blockade called in by the United Naga Council.

It came as a setback to Congress party when two of MLAs Nimcha Kipgen and V Valte, quit the party to join BJP. This comes after three veteran Congress heavyweights N Biren, Y Erabot and Francis Ngajokpa resigned from Congress and joined the BJP.

Five opposition parties have joined hands to form alliance and contest the Manipur elections namely -- Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI (M), the Janata Party (U) and the National Congress Party (NCP) formed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to oust the Congress government. This development is expected to give a tough fight to ruling Congress this time.

The economic blockade in Manipur has been lasting for more than 100 days. The primary reason for the blockade is the newly created seven districts by the Ibobi government, which reportedly undermines the idea of Nagalim, the unity of Nagas in Manipur. Hence, the civil body started the blockade taking Manipur to a state of crisis.

According to the UNC, the creation of the seven districts is a desperate attempt to woo the Meitei population of the state by the state CM Okram Ibobi Singh. At the same time Centre, who is trying to help out the state government to bring peace back in the region, has subsequently drawn the ire of Naga factions.

Naga People's Front is likely to get huge support from Naga hill districts of Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong following the formation of new districts by Ibobi govt last year.

Irom Sharmila, who went on 16 long years of hunger strike demanding the revocation of AFSPA from the state, in a major surprise, ended her fast on August 9. Sharmila announced that she would contest state elections in Manipur and has launched a political party named Peoples' Resurgence and Justice Alliance. She will contest from two assembly constituencies of Khurai and Khangabok, the home constituency of Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Surprisingly, none of the Opinion Poll has so far given any weightage to Sharmila's party that is all set to make its debute in the upcoming assembly elections.