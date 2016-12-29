New Year round-up: India in 2017 can do without these shockers

The year 2016 has been quite interesting. After weighing the pros and cons, lets take a look at few incidents which 2017 can do without.

1. Casualties of security personnel

The wounds of attack on army camps at Nagrota and Uri are still fresh. Nineteen soldiers lost their lives in the Uri attack and seven were martyred at Nagrota. Apart from these big attacks, security personnel were also killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K and with the Pakistani Army at LOC. A large number of security personnel were also injured in clashes with the Kashmiri people in the Valley.

2. Kashmir Valley on boil

Protests and stone-pelting rocked Kashmir Valley after the encounter of militant Burhan Wani on July 8th, 2016. More than 100 people died and thousands got injured in the clashes with security forces. Apart from killing, use of pellet guns was also criticised by a section of Indian civil society.

3. Cash crunch

The banks and ATMs are witnessing huge cash crunch since November 8th, 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonitisation. Huge queues were seen through out the nation. The government is encouraging people to use the digital way for transactions. Hopefully the wait and lines will get shorter in 2017.

4. Train Accident

Accidents remain a big challenge for the Indian Railways. Several accidents occurred in 2016. But the train accident at Pukhrayan, Kanpur took the lives of more than 150 people. More than 250 injuries were also reported in this accident of Indore-Rajendra Nagar Express.

5. Deaths in temple stampedes

A large number of death also happened in the temples due to stampedes. More than hundred people died and 350 were injured due to the explosion and fire in the Puttingal Temple in Kerala. Similarly, in the last month of December more than 30 people got injured due to collapsing of Iron railing in the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.