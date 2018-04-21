Opinion - Left-liberal warning in bid to remove Chief Justice of India: If you are not with us...

Can a person disagree with the Left-liberal establishment and still be regarded as good, honourable, and decent? The answer is a big 'no' - that is, from the professional revolutionaries who are increasingly looking like the freebooters of the Congress. Their role in the case related to the death of CBI Special Judge Brijmohan Harikishan Loya proves this point.

The VIP radicals are convinced about their own righteousness; their conviction brooks no doubts or questions; those raising doubts and questions anyway represent 'vested interests': the position of the petitioners has indeed become self-righteous. For them, from righteous to self-righteous is just one step. The upshot is obvious: if you are not with us, you are against us. Hence every con is justified, every allegation against anybody acceptable, and every ruse kosher. This includes character assassination. The message is loud and clear: you had better support us, otherwise…

It happened in the Loya case. The Supreme Court said: "The attempt of the petitioners is to create prejudice and to malign the dignity of the judges… This is another instance in the course of the hearing of the present case where a matter extraneous to the subject of the inquiry before the court has been sought to be relied upon to somehow sensationalize the case. What is worse is the manner in which wholly unfounded aspersions have been cast on the judges of the Bombay High Court following a decision which has been taken in the judicial capacity. This constitutes a serious attempt to scandalize the court and obstruct the course of justice."

This, however, was not the only instance of petitioners maligning judges when the verdict went against them. When the SC recommended safeguards to check the abuse of the SC/ST Act, former additional solicitor general Indira Jaising alleged that the judges of the highest court exhibited an "upper caste" bias.

The petitioners have been behaving like Congress agents. Prashant Bhushan, for instance, had cast aspersions on the character of Justices Khanwilkar and Chandrachud. Bhushan claimed that since the two SC judges hail from Maharashtra, they might have been the acquaintances of the four judicial officers connected with the case. The court said that "even the judges of this Bench hearing the present proceedings, have not been spared from this vituperative assault on the judiciary."

And what, pray, was the sin committed by the four judicial officers and the judges of the higher judiciary? Well, they dared to disagree with the petitioners and reject their preposterous hypotheses. How dare you disagree with us, thunder the professional revolutionaries. If you are not with us…

In the world of Left-liberals, which is the upside down version of the real world, opinions are sacred, while facts are free - that is, their opinions. Their opinions are so sacred that they are kept beyond the purview of facts; so, facts are, or ought to be, what their theory says they are. Therefore, they can only have scorn for Justice DY Chandrachud, who wrote the Loya judgment for the three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. It also comprised Justice AM Khanwilkar.

"The documentary material on the record indicates that the death of Judge Loya was due to natural causes. There is no ground for the court to hold that there was a reasonable suspicion about the cause or circumstances of death which would merit a further inquiry," said Chandrachud.

By the way, not long ago, when Justice Chandrachud was on the Bench that slammed the Modi government on privacy, interpreting it as a fundamental right, and wrote an impressive judgment, he was hailed as a great liberal. Not because he views were laudable, which were and are, but because it suited the Left-liberal gang. And now he is one of the villains. If you are not with us…

It needs to be mentioned here that former prime minister Manmohan Singh is against the impeachment move. So are three former law ministers from the Congress - Ashwani Kumar, Salman Khurshid, and M Veerappa Moily - having serious doubts about the move.

But that doesn't bother the leaders of the grand old party who are trying to get the Chief Justice impeached; and surely this is of no concern to the VIP radicals. Their strategy is unambiguous: If you are not with us…

Ravi Shanker Kapoor

