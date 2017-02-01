UP polls 2017: Things to know

Lucknow: The seven-phase polling for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh announcement has the stage is set for yet another bitter electoral battle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its political rivals.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases starting February 11 with the final round of polling on March 8.

Here's a look at some interesting figures as the most populous state in India prepares to cast the ballot.

The elections for the third largest state by economy is very important for all the political parties as the results of this election will determine the course of national politics to a large extent.

This time the outcome will determine if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will further consolidate its stronghold or an united anti-BJP coalition be able to dislodge it from power at the Centre after the general elections in 2019.

The state has given the country most of its prime ministers. It is said that once a party captures the politically volatile UP, its leader automatically stakes his claim to be the prime minister of the country.

Uttar Pradesh is a massive state both in terms of population and territory. The huge population is well reflected in the number of the Lok Sabha seats in the state. The people of UP elect 80 Lok Sabha MPs in the general election each time – more than any other state of the Indian Union.

PM Narendra Modi, a five-time Gujarat Chief Minister, chose to be elected from Varanasi parliamentary constituency in UP. The top leaders of the Congress party – the Gandhis also have their base in this state. Both Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi are elected MPs from Raebareli and Amethi respectively.

However, it has been speculated by the political analysts that the road to power won’t be going to easy for BJP.

The ruling Samajwadi Party could have romped back to power with out much tussle had the 'Yadav clan feud' not played a spoiler. Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is popular among the masses in the state but ironically is unpopular amongst seniors in the party.

At the eleventh hour, the time which should have been allocated specifically for poll campaign, the party was battered by the power struggle between Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal Yadav. Shockingly, the feud between the two warring factions has still refused to die down.

Shivpal Yadav, who till now enjoyed number two status in the party, was apparently left stung after his name did not find a place in the list of 40 'star campaigners' issued by the Samajwadi Party for the first phase of the UP polls. On January 31, Shivpal, "left isolated in the party", announced to float a new party after the declaration of UP elections results on March 11.

Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit, who was earlier named as Congress CM face in UP, withdrew her nomination after Akhilesh's led Samajwadi Party forged an alliance with Congress party.

The saffron party has been eyeing UP ever since its spectacular victory in 2014. Party's national president Amit Shah has launched a spate of public mobilisation programmes including the Parivartan Yatra. However, their trump card is Narendra Modi who remains a popular figure in the state. He has also been working on stitching alliances with various castes as well as smaller parties.

Caste issues have always dominated UP politics, more so since the early 1980s. According to experts, Congress, who had earlier focussed mainly on votes from upper castes, this time is making efforts to woo voters from minorities as well, after the talks of its alliance with SP came up.

Among relatives of politicians who are set to fight UP polls are -- Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's Pankaj Singh, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav, former UP Kalyan Singh's grandson Sandeep Singh, Kairana MP Hukum Singh’s daughter Mriganka.