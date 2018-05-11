102 Not Out Box Office collections: Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor's family drama wins hearts

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's family saga in '102 Not Out' has hit the right chord with the audiences. The film by Umesh Shukla not only received a warm response from the audiences but is also going strong at the Box Office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

Slow and steady wins the race... #102NotOut showed SOLID TRENDING on weekdays... Will be interesting to see how it fares in Weekend 2... Fri 3.52 cr, Sat 5.53 cr, Sun 7.60 cr, Mon 3.02 cr, Tue 2.83 cr, Wed 2.65 cr, Thu 2.55 cr. Total: ₹ 27.70 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 11, 2018

The film is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same. The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

'102 Not Out' is special because the two biggies of Indian cinema have shared the screen space together after a long hiatus and their fans can't be happier.

Together have seen delivered some of the most memorable ventures such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi, Paresh Rawal and Mukesh Hariawala to name a few. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.