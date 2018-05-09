हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
102 Not Out

102 Not Out Day 5 collections: Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor weave magic at Box Office

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film is based on a Gujarati play.

102 Not Out Day 5 collections: Amitabh Bachchan-Rishi Kapoor weave magic at Box Office
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: What happens when two stalwarts come together in a film? They spill magic. This is exactly what happened in '102 Not Out', as the venture clicked well with the audiences. The film has raked in Rs 22 crore in five days.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures.

He wrote:

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same. The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life.

'102 Not Out' is special because the two biggies of Indian cinema have shared the screen space together after a long hiatus and their fans can't be happier.

Together have seen delivered some of the most memorable ventures such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991). 

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi, Paresh Rawal and Mukesh Hariawala to name a few. Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.

Tags:
102 Not Out102 not out box office collections102 Not Out collectionsAmitabh BachchanRishi KapoorBollywood
Next
Story

Fast & Furious spin-off will be 'brimming' with action, humour

Must Watch