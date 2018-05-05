'3 Dev' is different from 'PK', 'OMG – Oh My God!': Director

Mumbai: Ankoosh Bhatt, director of "3 Dev", says that his forthcoming film is different from "PK" and "OMG - Oh My God!" which had similar storylines based on god and religion.

Ankoosh was interacting with media to promote "3 Dev" on Friday in Mumbai.

When asked Ankoosh whether he is ready for his film being compared with "PK" and "OMG - Oh My God!", he said, " '3 Dev' is slightly different. If you take the example of 'PK' or "OMG - Oh My God!", that film talked about religious views of people. In this film, we are not talking about religion, we are talking about god in totality.

"God is very different phenomenon than religion. When we divide our self into different religion then every religion has its own god like Allah, Jesus Christ or Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh but ultimately God is the one who has superpowers..."

Ankoosh who has given films like "Bhindi Baazaar Inc." and "Mumbai Mirror" says that "3 Dev" delivers a strong message about God and faith".

"Other films have tried to give a message about humanity and other stuff which is right but here, we are trying showcase that how god is important in our life and why we need to have faith on god in today's time," he said.

The film revolves around a cynical landlord played by Menon, who gets three tenants in the form of Karan Singh Grover, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Ravi Dubey.

The movie also stars Raima Sen, Poonam Kaur, Tisca Chopra, Priya Banerjee and Bengali star Prosenjit Chatterjee.

The film will release on June 1.