Aamir Khan and team celebrate blockbuster success of 'Dangal'

Mumbai: After breaking the box-office records with `Dangal`, Aamir Khan finally realized that there it was time to celebrate as the actor recently hosted a grand success party.

The 51-year-old, riding high on success of his latest offering looked really happy on the red carpet event and acknowledged the love and accolades the film has garnered.

Sporting a white kurta and salwar with a black Nehru jacket, Aamir looked as handsome as ever.

Many B-town celebrities were spotted at the bash from veteran singer Asha Bhosle to the new sensation Alia Bhat.

Karan Johar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor with wife Vidya Balan were among many attending the event.

The 83-year-old celebrated singer was in all praise for the film as she said, "I had decided not to watch the film as I don`t like to watch wrestling. But this is a beautiful film and Aamir is a brilliant actor.

"Ace filmmaker KJo too, could not stop praising the `PK` star as he said, "Aamir is a game-changer and he has given Indian mainstream cinema a new voice.

"Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who worked with the talented actor earlier in `3 Idiots` and `PK` told how this sports biopic would have been a great success even if Aamir was not in it."Aamir Khan is not the king, the story of `Dangal` is the king. Even if the film didn`t have Aamir and had Hrithik Roshan, even then it would work at the box-office," the director said.

UTV CEO and the producer of the movie Siddharth Roy Kapoor walked hand in hand with his wife Vidya Balan.

When asked by the media about what is the one thing that was most likeable in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, the `Dirty Picture` actress said, "I don`t think any sport has been shot the way wrestling has been shot in `Dangal`.Everything was really special. Production was the best part. To find any flaw in such a movie is difficult.

"Inspired by the life of real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, the flick stands at a whopping Rs 371.27 crore in the domestic market.