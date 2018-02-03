Aamir Khan challenges Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan – Deets inside

Mumbai: Aamir Khan took up the PadMan Challenge by posting a pic which shows him holding a sanitary napkin in his hands. Twinkle Khanna had challenged her Mela co-star and he gladly accepted it.

The challenge is a part of the promotion campaign of Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan directed by R Balki. The challenge aims at breaking the taboo related to menstruation.

The challenge also requires people to nominate others to spread the word.

Aamir tweeted:

“Thank you @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan (sic).”

Thank you @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there's nothing to be ashamed about. It's natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) 2 February 2018

Aamir nominated his contemporaries Salman and Shah Rukh besides senior Amitabh Bachchan.

And it would be interesting to see how they respond to Aamir’s challenge.

For the unversed, Twinkle Khanna, an author-interior designer and wife of superstar Akshay Kumar has made her debut as a film producer with PadMan.

The film jointly produced by Mrs Funnybones Movies, SPE Films India, KriArj Entertainment, Cape of Good Films and Hope Productions is inspired by Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad-making machine that could produce cost-effective sanitary pads for women in the rural belt. The real-life PadMan a Padma Shri awardee, played a key role in creating awareness about menstrual hygiene in the interiors of the country.

PadMan which also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor was initially slated to hit theatres on January 25 but the makers postponed the film to allow Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat have a solo release on that day.

Now, PadMan will make a splash on the silverscreen on February 9.