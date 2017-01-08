Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ creates HISTORY, helps him beat his own record – Here’s how

Mumbai: Aamir Khan has come across as the undisputed king of the Bollywood Box Office. Despite making fewer appearances on screen, Aamir has beaten his contemporaries Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in terms of numbers. The ‘Dangal’ superstar’s recent films have made more money than others’.

Mr. Perfectionist’s latest – ‘Dangal’ – inspired by the story of real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters – Geeta and Babita – has broken the record created by Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘PK’.

Aamir has thus won the Dangal against himself!

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office collection figures of the film. He has also listed the TOP 5 Highest Grossers ever in the history of Indian cinema. Interestingly, Aamir shares the TOP 5 slots along with his friend Salman.

Adarsh tweeted:

With #Dangal emerging the HIGHEST GROSSER EVER [Hindi films] today [Sun], let's have a look at the TOP 5 HIGHEST GROSSERS of Hindi films... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) 8 January 2017

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ has minted over Rs 330 crores in India. The film which released on December 23, also stars Sakshi Tanvar, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.