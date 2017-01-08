close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ creates HISTORY, helps him beat his own record – Here’s how

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 12:11
Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ creates HISTORY, helps him beat his own record – Here’s how

Mumbai: Aamir Khan has come across as the undisputed king of the Bollywood Box Office. Despite making fewer appearances on screen, Aamir has beaten his contemporaries Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in terms of numbers. The ‘Dangal’ superstar’s recent films have made more money than others’.

Mr. Perfectionist’s latest – ‘Dangal’ – inspired by the story of real-life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters – Geeta and Babita – has broken the record created by Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘PK’.

Aamir has thus won the Dangal against himself!

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office collection figures of the film. He has also listed the TOP 5 Highest Grossers ever in the history of Indian cinema. Interestingly, Aamir shares the TOP 5 slots along with his friend Salman.

Adarsh tweeted:

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Dangal’ has minted over Rs 330 crores in India. The film which released on December 23, also stars Sakshi Tanvar, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

First Published: Sunday, January 8, 2017 - 12:11

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.