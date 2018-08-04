Aamir Khan spotted reading Mahabharata at airport. Is Rs 1000 cr project on the cards?

New Delhi: Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan is awaiting the release of his upcoming action-adventure film 'Thugs Of Hindostan'. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the big-budget Bollywood spectacle is a period pirate saga and also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. It is set to release in November this year.

The buzz is that after the release of 'Thugs Of Hindostan', Aamir will start working on his dream project, which will be an adaptation of 'Mahabharata'. And the latest photos of the star from the Mumbai airport suggested that he has already got himself into the preparation mood.

Aamir was recently snapped by the photographers at Mumbai airport carrying a book, titled 'The Condensed Mahabharata of Vyasa'. The actor is known to be one of those voracious readers from the B-town. He has been most of the time seen carrying a book, which he reads during his travelling time. However, the actor reading a book on 'Mahabharata' has dropped major hints of him collaborating for a project on the subject.

Check out his photos here:





Long back, there were talks that 'Baahubali' maker SS Rajamouli was keen to make a movie on 'Mahabharata' and he even held discussions with Aamir on it. This reportedly happened much before 'Baahubali 2' was made.

In March this year, speculations were rife that a film series on the great Indian epic 'Mahabharata' is on the anvil and Aamir was approached by the makers to play a pivotal role in it. Reports stated that the project is estimated to be made at a whopping Rs 1,000 crore and will be co-produced by Mukesh Ambani.

Though there has been no official confirmation about the same till date, reports also claimed that the actor has already given his nod to it.

In the past, Aamir has on several occasions, accidentally displayed his obsession with the subject. He had reportedly expressed his fondness for Krishna's and Karna's characters in the 'Mahabharata'. According to a report in After Hrs, Aamir declined a few good offers to focus on the film based on the 'Mahabharata'. The superstar has passing up several roles including a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma and another film on music mogul Bhushan Kumar, an insider said.

